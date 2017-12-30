Punjab PDWP okays Rs4705m development schemes

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved development scheme of Local Government Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 4705.000 million.

Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan presided over the 41st meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18 during which the scheme was approved.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments.

The approved development scheme included: Khadem-e-Punjab Saaf Dehaat Programme at the cost of Rs. 4705.000 million.