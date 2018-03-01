Punjab outperforms KP, enrols over 5m students

Lahore

Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Wednesday that the provincial government has enrolled over five million students in the last three to four years, outperforming the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government in bringing out-of-school children to the mainstream.

In a press release, he said that the school enrolment campaign has failed in KP and millions of children were still out of school in the province. He said that according to a recent survey, conducted with teachers of elementary and secondary education departments KP, millions of children were still out of school. “Similarly, 275 schools were nonfunctional across KP due to the unavailability of teachers, land disputes and security issues,” he said.

The provincial minister said that the report has highlighted the reasons for the closure of schools including the unsatisfactory law and order situation, deficiency of teachers and other staffs besides land disputes. Teachers, head teachers and non-teaching staff have also already launched a campaign against the KP government for failing to fulfill the demand of up-gradation and timescale, Mashhood said.

“Teachers across KP are demanding from the provincial government to adopt measures introduced in Punjab for providing quality education,” he said. He said that the Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs345 billion for the education sector. The minister further said that 3000 schools have been upgraded across the province and for the first time, 154 public schools of Punjab received international awards from the British Council.—TNS