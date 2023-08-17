LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government has ordered a high-level probe into mob attacks on multiple churches over blasphemy allegations in Jaranwala, a tehsil of the Faisalabad district.

A spokesperson of the government said over 100 people had been arrested following the vandalism, besides confirming that there were no reports of any causality due to timely action by police, local administration and peace committees.

He said over 5,000 people gathered in Jaranwala after allegation spread that the Holy Quran had been desecrated by a Christian cleaner, adding that the mob later attacked the churches in various Christian areas.

The spokesperson called it a well thought out plan designed to spark chaos in the country, adding that a high-level investigation has been launched into the matter.

He said police managed to foil a bid to attack the homes of the Christian community, adding that the peace committee also played their role in it.

Some five churches and several buildings have been burnt over blasphemy allegations as charged group of members destroyed the residences of Christian members who were accused of blasphemy.

A local pastor told media that Salvation Army Church, Shehroonwala Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church located in the Isa Nagri area were coming under attack on Wednesday.

‘Day of shame’