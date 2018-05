City Reporter

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has helped a UK-based Pakistani woman get her plot worth Rs 10 million.

Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said in a statement that Essex (UK) based Mrs Farah Humayon had lodged a complaint that she had purchased a residential plot measuring 10 marlas in a private housing society of Lahore in 2004. Despite payment she had not been given possession of the p-lot.