Punjab ongoing dev schemes to be completed on priority

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The meeting of standing committee on finance and development of the Punjab cabinet held at Chief Minister’s Office here Friday with Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal in the chair on behalf of the Chief Minister.

The meeting deliberated upon 23-point agenda for three and a half hours and financial as well as administrative matters pertaining to different development schemes were discussed in detail.

The meeting decided that ongoing development schemes will be completed on priority basis and 1838 ongoing schemes will be completed under prime minister’s global sustainable development goals. It also discussed about lifting the ban on recruitment for development projects. The meeting rejected the project of repair and maintenance of ministers’ residences. Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hashim Jawan Bakht made it clear that public welfare projects are an important priority of the government.

The committee agreed upon conditional permission of lifting the ban on recruitment of professionals in special education department and also reviewed various matters relating to the ban on recruitment in public sector universities and educational boards of the province. Secretary higher education department Momin Ali Agha briefed the meeting about vacant vacancies in public sector universities and educational boards of the province.

The meeting decided that renovation and repair & maintenance of government hospitals, across the province, will be completed early keeping in view the commitment of providing better healthcare facilities to the people.Provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that pubic interest should be given importance in completion of health related schemes adding that any delay will not be tolerated in this regard.

The committee directed that the projects of construction of tehsil sports complexes should be completed on priority basis and added that a foolproof mechanism should also be devised for their proper care. While discussing the bailout package for Gujranwala Development Authority, provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal directed that WASAsshould improve their recovery related matters so that the people could be provided better and trouble-free services.

Development schemes of different cities including DG Khan, Taunsa Sharif, Sialkot, Bahawalpur and Kasur were also discussed in the meeting and apna ghar project was given in-principle approval. Holding of international buffalo conference and national livestock and buffalo show was also approved by the meeting.

