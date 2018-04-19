Punjab okays uplift schemes

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Health Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 410.972 million. These schemes were approved in the 60th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: National Program for Prevention & Control of Avian Influenza, Punjab at the cost of Rs. 89.664 million and Roll Back Malaria Control Program, Punjab at the cost of Rs. 321.308 million.—INP