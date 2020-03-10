Punjab okays uplift schemes in PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party Tuesday approved six development schemes of different sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 4930.158 million.

These schemes were approved in the 39th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by the Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh. All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included the Construction of academic block of Nawaz Sharif Medical College in Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 726.054 million, Establishment of Orthopedic Unit-II at Bhawalpur Victoria Hospital at the cost of Rs. 599.702 million, Rs.1669.123 million cost has been approved for the establishment of DHQ Hospital in Multan, For detail and feasibility study of design of Kacheri Chowk (PC-II) in Rawalpindi at the cost of 18.510 million, Urban Sewerage Scheme (Amendment) in Toba Tek Singh city at the cost of 655.019 million, improvement of sewerage system in Jhang (Phase-1) at the cost of 1261.750 million.