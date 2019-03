Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 14,068.395 million. These schemes were approved in the 18th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over the Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) – IFAD Assisted at the cost of Rs. 7,656.780 million, Project Management of PICIIP Strengthening of Program Management Unit (PMU) & City Implementation Units (CIUs) for PICIIP at the cost of Rs. 555.115 million, Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project Construction of Surface Water Treatment Plant at BRBD Canal at the cost of Rs. 21,171.537 million, Rehabilitation of Dualized Road from Sargodha to Makhdoom Interchange (M2) length 42.00 km, District Sargodha (Phase-I Left Carriageway) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,859.596 million and Widening / Improvement / Reconstruction of (Phase-II) Jourian to Siral Harraka Dudhial Road Length=24.25 km Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,116.336 million.

