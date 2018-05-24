Punjab okays uplift schemes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Urban Development Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 4612.36 million. These schemes were approved in the 67th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Replacement of Outlived Sewer in Multan, Phase-II at the cost of Rs. 2168.000 million and Elimination / Shifting Disposal Station Chungi#9 to Northern Bypass Multan at the cost of Rs. 2444.36 million.—INP