Punjab okays uplift Rs 5.98b schemes

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 5980.739 million. These schemes were approved in the 49th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

The approved development schemes included: Upgradation of Radiology / Specialties Departments in Services Hospital, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2252.029 million, Establishment of Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) at the cost of Rs. 3149.923 million, Procurement of Automated Finger Print Identification System (AFIS) for Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 495.000 million, Construction of 09 No..—INP