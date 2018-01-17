Punjab okays three uplift schemes

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of Irrigation Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 3617.472 million.

These schemes were approved in the 45th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D. All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretary concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Rehabilitation of Main Branch Lower from Head to Tail RD:271+000 to 459+000, Kasur at the cost of Rs. 873.240 million, Channelization of Deg Diversion Channel RD 0+000-87+300, Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs. 2196.827 million.