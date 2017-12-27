Punjab okays Rs.3963m uplift schemes in road sector

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved seven development schemes of Road Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 3963.65 million.

These schemes were approved in the 40th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Widening / Improvement of road from Bucha Chattah to Harchoki via Kot Fazla Wazirke Dhargaiwala Botala Jhanda Singh L= 31.50 km & Dhargiwala to Alipur Chattah Nokhar Road L=10.65 km, Gujranwala at the cost of Rs. 721.221 million, Widening / Improvement of Single Road from Noorpur Thal to Jhang Road, via Daduwala, Shah Hussain, length 55.00 km Tehsil Noorpur Thal, District Khushab at the cost of Rs. 595.737 million, Construction of Double Road (Express Way) to Connect Sangla Hill Interchange with Tibba Shah Behlol length=11.90 kms, Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 436.636 million, Extension and Repair of road from G.T Road to Bara Gharan via Khokha and Bodla Kotiyam including Puli Nullah Ghaan length 19.82 km, Jehlum at the cost of Rs. 458.651 million, Construction of Dual Carrigeway Road from Kingra to Sialkot (Widening / Improvement) length=17.88 Km, District Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 607.278 million, Construction of Carpet Road From Head Faqirian to Kot Momin / Moazzam Abad / Sargodha Road via Right Bank Canal Hujjan Distributory Chak No.16/SB, 15/SB, Tangowali (12’ Feet) length 59.50 km, Distt Sargodha at the cost of Rs. 717.717 million and Construction of road from Manjipur to Manga Pull (length=24.00 km), Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 426.410 million.