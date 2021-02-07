Punjab, NESPAK team up to build small dams

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government on Sunday signed an agreement to build small and intermediate dams across the province in its attempt to utilize water resources in an efficient manner.

According to details, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab Irrigation Department and NESPAK during a ceremony, which was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Under the MoU, a feasibility study would be carried out using modern drone technique for the construction of small and intermediate dams at 13 hill torrents.

Shedding light on the project, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the pilot project for the construction of the reservoirs would begin in June this year. “The water reservoirs will help in providing water to 200,000 acres of land, besides also

minimizing the impact and losses from floods,” he said.

It is to be noted that other than Punjab province, small and big dams have been planned and established in other parts of the country as well to ensure better utilization of water resources.

According to a report, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 small dams have been completed in different areas to store flood and rainwater during monsoon for irrigation and drinking purposes in July 2019.