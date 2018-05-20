Punjab, NADRA sign contract extension of PALMS

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman NADRA Usman Mobin and Add:Chief Secretary Home Punjab Maj Azam Suleman signed the Contract Extension of Punjab Arms Licence Management System on Saturday in Lahore.

Computerisation of all Arms Licenses of Punjab was extended for another 3 years till 2020 as the initial contract of three years which expired in 2017. During 2014 and 2017, NADRA established 36 dedicated registration centres in each districts of Punjab, 191 facilitation counters at NRCs, dedicated mobile registration vans (MRVs) and dedicated centre for companies and institutions.

It is pertinent to mention that during last three years NADRA, under contract, has registered and computerised 89.74 percent of total licenses issued in the province. Of which NADRA registered 852,115 individual licenses, 15572 licenses of institutions and 29685 licenses of security companies.

The salient features of contract are that NADRA will provide are Smart Card based end-to-end solution, revalidation of individual licenses, securities companies and institutions licences, new licenses issuance system, integration of bank for electronic fee collection, call centre facilitation, verification services for law enforcement agencies, arms dealers, Armorers & Manufacturers Computerisation for better control & management and allied services.

The Contract Extention includes new features as well i.e Licenses issued to institutions related to Explosive Material and Computerization of licenses issued to Arms Dealers, Manufacturers and Armourers of Punjab. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chief Secretary Punjab Capt. Zahid Saeed, members of Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law & Order, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, IG Police, CCPO Lahore, Special Secretary Home Department and Additional Secretary Judicial Government of Punjab.

Chairman NADRA, Usman Mobin headed the NADRA’s delegation comprised of Director General Projects NADRA, Zulfiqar Ali, Director Projects and Project Manager. After the detailed briefing and acknowledgement of the project, the extension contract was signed by Chairman NADRA and Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Mr. Azam Suleman on behalf of Government of Punjab.