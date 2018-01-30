Punjab MPAs retract resignations after Sialvi-Shahbaz talks

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

After a number of provincial lawmakers expressed their dissatisfaction with the government, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab turned the tide by holding successful negotiations with Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi.

MPA Muhammad Khan Baloch was among the legislators who tendered resignation. The meeting between Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif and Sialvi resulted in burying the hatchet as the trend of retracting resignations has started. Baloch had sent his resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker on the call of Sialvi as a group of disgruntled lawmakers in Punjab showed concerns on how the government handled Khatm-e-Nabuwwat issue.

Baloch himself reached the assembly Monday to collect his resignation back from the speaker. At this occasion, he talked to media and told that the matter has now been resolved. Baloch showed hesitation to tell anything to media.