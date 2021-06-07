Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives armed attack in Okara

Punjab Police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly carrying out an armed attack on the convoy of Punjab Assembly lawmaker Syeda Maimanat Mohsin, who is more commonly known as Jugnu Mohsin, in Okara on Sunday.

The lawmaker, who is wife of well-known journalist and former PCB Chairman Najam Setthi, remained safe in the incident that occurred on Hujra Shah Muqeem Road.

According to the FIR, six people carrying guns and clubs attacked her vehicle and opened fire on it when she was returning from the Jhujh Kalan area in Okara after attending a rally.

Following the attack, the suspects escaped the scene, while hurling threats at the female MPA, who was elected from Okara’s constituency in 2018.

Police said that the attack was politically motivated, which was carried out by an opponent group.

Before the attack, prime suspect had also issued threats to Mohsin and her supporters on social media.

Police have arrested two suspects while raids are being conducted to nab others.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have condemned the attack on the provincial lawmaker.