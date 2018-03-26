Punjab mired in mega corruption whichever govt project is audited: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that large scale corruption and irregularities have been revealed in Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro project during audit.

He maintained in his tweet that special departmental committee forcibly suppressed many cases despite corruption and audit objections in the project.

This is enough to understand the reality behind ‘good governance, taunted Khan.

The truth behind ‘Shehbaz Sharif’s claim that not a single penny corruption has been conducted in Punjab’ has been revealed by the audit report, PTI chief added.

Punjab mired in mega corruption whichever govt project is audited, he tweeted.

Orignally published by NNI