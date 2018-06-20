Punjab ministers get additional charge

Salim Ahmed

Punjab government has issued notification regarding change of departments and grant of additional charge to the ministers of caretaker cabinet. According to the notification of Services & General Administration Department (Cabinet Wing), the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade & Investment and Mines & Mineral Development Anjum Nisar has been given additional charge of Zakat & Ushr Department. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Energy, Local Government & Urban Development and Irrigation Departments Zafar Mehmood has been given the additional charge of Disaster Management. Caretaker Minister for Information Ahmad Waqas Riaz has been delegated the additional charge of Forests, Wildlife & Fisheries Department. Caretaker Provincial for Home Shaukat Mehmood has been handed over additional charge of Sports and Public Prosecution Departments. Caretaker Provincial Minister Ch. Faisal Mushtaq has been given the portfolio of Human Rights & Minority Affairs, Population Welfare Department, Social Welfare Department and Baitul Maal.

Whereas, Higher Education, Schools Education, Special Education, Literacy & Non-Formal and Basic Education departments will remain with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab.