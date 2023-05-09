Punjab minister hits out at Pervaiz Elahi for levelling baseless allegations

Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir Monday hit out at former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for levelling, what he said, baseless allegations against the government and institutions.

“Chaudhry Sahib! Who is the biggest dacoit of Punjab? Imran Khan himself has told this many times. Khan Sahib has given you the title of the biggest dacoit of the province,” Amir Mir said.

“This person is constantly levelling baseless allegations against the government and institutions. People cannot be misled through baseless allegations. The caretaker government will not be blackmailed with threats and pressure,” he added.

“If Pervaiz Elahi is so bold, he should write a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to inquire into the bribe collection from contractors,” he stated.

“We will not remain silent if false allegations are levelled against the caretaker government on a daily basis. The threats and chest thumping of thieves will not be tolerated,” he warned.