Punjab minister assures cooperation to traders for ease of doing business

LAHORE – Punjab’s interim minister for industries, commerce, trade, and energy SM Tanveer assured the business community of taking all possible measures for improving ease of doing business.

In his recent meeting with a delegation of Pioneer Business Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its chairman Ali Hussam Asghar, the minister said the situation is really tough, especially for the small and medium enterprises but assured commitment to provide an enabling atmosphere to the businesses.

He mentioned adopting an open door policy and decided to visit markets to get a first-hand knowledge of the issues. Immediate resolution of issues is my priority, he said, and assured to take up the issues relating to the federal government with the relevant people.

Former LCCI vice president Haris Ateeq, LCCI executive committee member Mardan Shah and businessmen belonging to different sectors were part of the delegation. They briefed the minister about the issues being faced by enterprises of different sectors of the economy. They thanked the minister for visiting the markets and associations and taking a personal interest in resolving the issues.

Tanveer thanked Pioneer Business Group PBG for the support and expressed hope that it would continue highlighting the issues of the business community.