Punjab makes tremendous development under Shahbaz: WB

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A delegation of World Bank lead by Country Director South Asia Region Patchamuthu Illangovan called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today and discussed the ongoing programmes aimed at social sector improvement.

Patchamuthu Illangovan said on the occasion that Punjab has made tremendous economic development under Shahbaz Sharif and its infrastructure has been transformed on modern lines. Shahbaz Sharif has worked very hard for improving the quality of life of the people and Punjab government’s performances has remained wonderful during the last five years.

Credit of this wonderful performance goes to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif; he added and assured that cooperation with Punjab government would be continued. Shahbaz Sharif said that Punjab government has carried out the journey of development with speed; youth are engines of development and the goal of development can be achieved by empowering them.

He said that technical university has been set up in Rahim Yar Khan. He said that agriculture is the backbone of national economy and unique steps have been taken for its development on modern lines. World Bank is the best partner of Punjab and we are thankful for its cooperation in different sectors.

Wonderful cooperation has existed between World Bank and Punjab government during the last ten years and World Bank’s assistance is praiseworthy. The land record management and information system has been completed through the cooperation of World Bank and this system was fully utilized during the current wheat procurement campaign.

World Bank has also provided consultancy services for improving different sectors and the collaboration of Punjab government and World Bank with regard to Green Punjab Project and Cities Development programme is a welcome step. Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Mansha Ullah Butt, Zakiya Shahnawaz, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Chairman P&D and others were also present on the occasion.