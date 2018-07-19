Punjab looking for ‘mature’ third option: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday claimed that the people of Punjab are looking for a third option as both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) were engaged in personal fights.

“There is a void in Punjab, which would be filled by PPP. Punjab requires a mature political party and PPP is the most mature party. PPP believed in the politics of serving the people while the other parties were engaged in fooling the masses,” he added.

Talking to media persons, he claimed that he was receiving a warm welcome in every city of Punjab, which proved that the people want a third option as they were not satisfied with the performance of PML-N and the PTI. “The people of Punjab are fed up with the scuffles of two parties and would vote for PPP,” he added.

Bilawal said that PPP had always strived for the promotion of democracy and strengthening of institutions. “After winning the elections, PPP would make alliances with those parties, which would support its manifesto,” he added.

“It is the beginning of my political career and I will continue my struggle to implement the agenda of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he said, adding that PPP, after coming to power, would provide maximum incentives to farmers, besides ensuring heavy subsidy on various items.

