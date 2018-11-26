Punjab Local Bodies offices being computerized: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has given directions to undertake computerization of all the office of local bodies in Punjab and complete this process before the commencement of new Local Bodies System in the province. While presiding over a high level meeting here today, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan asked to complete on job training for the employees and introduce on line tab system in minimum possible time.

He said that induction of computerization would directly help to monitor day to day working of local body’s institutions in Punjab and corruption could be minimized. Senior Minister also directed to devise financial audit model and apart from internal audit there would be third party evaluation of accounts in every 2 years.

He said that through comprehensive audit mechanism strict monitoring will be ensured with zero tolerance on corruption for which this computerization process will help a lot. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan was based upon elimination of corruption and fool proof arrangements are being assured also in the upcoming local bodies set up that there would be no pilferage of funds as well.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed the senior officers of Local Bodies Department to chalk out plan for the whole department throughout Punjab and complete such working which can help in eradicating such loop holes which may damage the performance of the new institutions.

He said that in the lights of the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan best possible local bodies system is being introduced in Punjab and recommendations are in final shape at the moment.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed hope that masses of Punjab would be enjoying crystal clear and effective system of local bodies which would help them in solving their day to day problems at local level.

In the meeting, Secretary Local Bodies Punjab Capt.(r) Saif Anjum in his briefing told that in the first phase 30 municipal corporations would be included for computerization and their staff would be given training as well while in total 229 MCs will be entertained.

He told that in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi arrangements will be made for on job training of the employees while our trainers will visit every office as well.

The meeting was told that after induction of computerization senior officers would be able to get access to daily working of any office and check it for monitoring purpose.

