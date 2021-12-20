Punjab LG ordinance 2021 challenged in LHC

The Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 was challenged in the Lahore High Court on Monday.

Chairperson District Council Sialkot, Hina Arshad has challenged the ordinance citing it in contradiction with the constitution.

The applicant in her plea stated that powers have been given to the administrators in the LG Ordinance 202, though it was declared null and void by the Lahore High Court earlier.

Terming the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 against the constitution of Pakistan, Miss Arshad has urged the LHC to strike down sections 3 and 71 of the local government ordinance.

Earlier this month, Governor Punjab completed the final stage of the new ordinance by signing the Punjab Local Government Ordinance which was earlier approved by the Punjab cabinet.

For the first time, the people will elect their mayors directly by their vote and with the power of their vote, the people will be able to elect the representatives of their choice.

The petitioner contended that the impugned actions of the government are ultra vires to the Constitution as the will of the people and their right to vote has been snatched by introducing provisions for the appointment of non-elected persons in the offices of local government.

After hearing preliminary arguments, the court asked advocate general Punjab to submit the government’s reply and assist it on December 23.