Punjab law, order situation much better: Daniyal

Islamabad

Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz has said law and order situation was much better in Punjab as compared to other provinces. Talking to a private news channel, he said Punjab government was leading in providing modern facilities to masses and had launched several welfare projects for them including Orange Line Train, Metro bus, Solar system and road infrastructure.

The minister said terrorism was controlled through implementing National Action Plan (NAP) and many criminals were arrested, adding Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had focused on development and establishing peace in the province. He said that a democratic government smoothly transferred power to another elected government in 2013 and it had happened for the first time in the history of the country .

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were supporting Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) protest to destablise the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government. Daniyal Aziz said in the past PAT chief Tahir-ul-Qadri had used derogatory language against Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan but now they were united against the government. He said Kasur incident was tragic but political parties were doing politics on it.—APP