Punjab launches ‘Regional Plan9’ to support tech startups

In a move to encourage startups, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has rolled out Regional Plan9, a network of incubators set up to guide and transform the technology driven businesses in Punjab.

The board will establish incubation centres in nine cities that include Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Kha, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

The plan will be executed in partnership with public sector universities. The incubation center in Bahawalpur will be opened at Islamia University Bahawalpur and Sargodha center in University of Sargodha.

Regional Plan9 is a network of incubators set up to guide and transform the technology driven businesses in Punjab. Applications for Bahawalpur, Lahore & Sargodha are open now. To apply click at:

Lahore: https://t.co/flxFR34xhj

Bahawalpur & Sargodha https://t.co/2ZPyMcAbPr pic.twitter.com/6llhWO2ovh — Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) March 23, 2021

The PITB aims at open the centers in Lahore, Bahawalpur and Sargodha in April while the others will be inaugurated in next phase.

The technology board has invited public to submit their tech business idea for the competition. The inducted startups will be provided various services, including monthly stipend, free office space, networking opportunities, mentoring and trainings.

“Each service is tailored and targeted to enable, support and sustain the startups to transform their idea into a functional product/service,” the statement said.

It highlighted that that programme was based on a zero-equity model.

“By harnessing the collective power of technology and entrepreneurship, the project is geared towards empowering through provision of equitable access to entrepreneurial opportunities across Punjab,” it further said.

An event will be held for the selection process. The date for the event is yet to be announced.