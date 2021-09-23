Punjab launches probe after ‘fake entry’ of Covid-19 vaccination under Nawaz Sharif’s name

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Thursday ordered an investigation into a fake entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in the United Kingdom since November 2019, in government’s online Covid-19 vaccination system.

Reports said that the provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has sent a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking a probe into the matter.

The “fake entry” in the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) was made from Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital in Lahore, according to the letter.

The online record shows Sharif has received the first dose of the China-made Sinovac vaccine.

Earlier in the day, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz during a press conference said that such incidents could raise objections to Pakistan’s online system internationally.

Last month, the FIA launched a crackdown against people involved in making fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate, facilitating those who are avoiding state-run immunization drive.

Reports said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had directed FIA to take action against the people involved in the illegal activity.

The action was taken after it surfaced that some officials of the health department in Karachi were misusing the online system to issue certificates to unvaccinated citizens. It also emerged that Rs2,000 was received for a certificate.

Last month, the government also launched an online app for online verification of the Covid-19 certificates.

FIA has reportedly arrested several persons involved in the issuance of fake certificates.

