Punjab launches measles mop-up drive

Staff Reporter

Director General Health and Coordinator of Emergency Operations centre Dr. Munir Ahmad has said that Punjab will launch a measles mop-up campaign in the selected union councils of five districts of the province including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala and Rajanpur.

He said this while addressing a meeting held in the DG Health office to review measles mop-up campaign arrangements. Talking on the occasion, Dr. Munir Ahmad said the campaign has been launched after increase in the incidence of measles cases in the country during the current year. “Keeping in view the situation in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an alert has already been issued all over the province”, he said. However, the coordinator stated, mop-up campaign will be launched in selected union councils of the five districts which have been identified in an analysis by the World Health Organization keeping in view measles coverage and disease surveillance indicators. The DG Health said that children between 6 to 59 months of age who previously had not vaccinated against measles will be inoculated.