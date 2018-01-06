Punjab Land Record Authority believes in maximum public facilitation

Khalid Butt

Lahore

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Land Record Authority In line with the vision of CM Punjab PLRA as anexemplary organization due to its swift, transparent and public friendly services. Punjab Land Record Authority has always intended to provide best possible service to general public.

As per recently published World Bank report only 30% of World’s Population have registered title of property whereas rest of 70% population is deprived of this basic right. Inappropriate Land Administration procreates social injustice which is a great hindrance in social and economic development.

In contrast; the Punjab Government has digitizedcentury’s old land records through and consequently the right of 55 Million land owner has been secured. Which is a tremendous achievement of Punjab Government and it’s even globally acknowledged.

Owing to digitize land record a considerable decrease has been observed in the family disputes related to land record over the past few years and this is a step forward towards social and economic stability.

DG Punjab Land Record Authority Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal has stated that as per direction of worthy CM Punjab we are expanding our outreach from 144 Arazi Record Centers. Eight Additional Arazi Record Center has been established so far; Fard counters at Qanoon goi level are also being established.

In a result of an agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority, NADRA and Bank of Punjab 3700 E-Kiosk centers and 400 Bank of Punjab Branches will be providing the Fard issuing facility for general public in couple of months which will ensure easy access of public to Land records.

Moreover 34 districts out of 36 districts has been linked with central software’s and remaining 2 likely to be linked by the end of this month after which the Fard for record of ownership could be obtained from any of the ARC across Punjab.For further facilitation the Punjab Land Record Authority is going to launch mobile service.

After the inception of mobile service general public will be able to get the land related services on their door steps.

TheWorld Bank during a conference held at Washington in April 2017 awarded the LRMIS with best project award out of 136 Countries and also declared the LRMIS as role model for rest of the countries. Recently the delegation of Sindh Board of revenue and AJK has also visited PLRA for the training purposes and appreciated the new system.

Punjab Land Record Authority has provided Fard and mutation services to more than 36, 00,000 customers and generated more than PKR 8,000 Million during the year 2017 which clearly depicts the increasing confidence of customers in PLRA.