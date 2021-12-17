Punjab, KPK announce schedule for winter vacations

LAHORE/PESHAWAR – Minister for Education Punjab Murad Raas on Friday announced that the winter vacations for all private and public schools across the province would be observed from December 23 to January 6, 2022.

While announcing the schedule, the education minister also advised the citizens to get vaccinated and follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government, as Pakistan has reported two cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

ANNOUNCEMENT

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to remain closed for winter vacation starting December 23rd, 2021 to January 6th, 2022. Please get vaccinated and follow SOPs issued by the government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) December 17, 2021

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said that winter vacations will be observed from January 3 to 12, 2022 in plain areas, and “in hilly regions, vacations will be from 24 Dec to 28 Feb 2022”.

In pursuance of the NCOC session, winter vacations schedule has been notified. In plain areas, vacations will be From 3rd Jan to 12th Jan 2022, and in hilly regions, vacations will be from 24 Dec to 28 Feb 2022. pic.twitter.com/uAbSqJ6xhL — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) December 17, 2021

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided January 3, 2022, as the date for the commencement of winter vacations at the educational institutions across the country.

Last week, Sindh had announced winter vacations for all private and public educational institutions from December 20 till January 1, 2022.