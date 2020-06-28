Punjab, KP transporters increase fares

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transporters on Sunday announced to increase fares after the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf raised petroleum prices by Rs25.58 per litre.

The KP fares for inter-provincial transport service have been hiked by 15 percent as fare from Peshawar to Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been increased from Rs300 to Rs400.

On the other hand, Punjab transporters on Sunday increased fares by 20 percent. Transporters have also increased fares for inter-city and intra-city bus travel.