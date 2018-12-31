Punjab, KP leading Minister Sports National Table Tennis C’ship

Peshawar

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led the way with Punjab stunned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-B in the Women Team event of the ongoing Minister Sports National Table Tennis Championship being played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the first match Punjab’s Shumaila defeated Haya of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-4 and 11-2, Laiba of Punjab beat Afza of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-7 and 11-5 and Aysha beat Hiba by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-8 and 11-9.

In the second match Islamabad beat Gilgit-Baltistan by 3-0, in the first singles Huma of Islamabad beat Bena of Gilgit-Baltistan by 11-6, 11-6 and 11-8, in the second singles Wajiha of Islamabad beat Aysia by 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9 and in the third match Saba of Islamabad beat Saman of GB in straight sets, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-9.

In the third match of the female event KP-A beat KP-C team by 3-0. In the first match Aqra beat Alisha by 3-0, Nimra beat Tajallah by 3-0 and Zainab beat Sania by 3-0.—APP

