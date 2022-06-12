Punjab, KP budgets to be presented today

No burden will be put on poor: Hamza

The provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will present the provincial budgets for next fiscal year 2022-23 today, Monday. The Provincial minister, Awais Leghari, will present Punjab budget.

The Punjab provincial Finance Department spokesperson told media in

Lahore that the next fiscal year’s budget would focus on pro-poor initiatives and controlling inflation. He said no new tax will be imposed in the budget while special concessions and incentives given in the past would continue.

The Punjab government will unveil the Budget today with a total outlay of around Rs 3 trillion.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz says no burden will be put on the poor people in the coming budget and steps will be taken to address difficulties of the common man. He said the focus of provincial budget for next fiscal year will be on providing maximum relief to the masses in the present difficult circumstances.

Earlier, a Finance Department spokesperson told the media that no new tax would be imposed in the budget while special concessions and incentives given in the past would continue.

The government has planned to launch a special aid package to control inflation, while steps would be taken to control prices of edible items, alongside increasing the purchase power of commoners.

Further, different schemes have been decided to reduce the electricity and gas bills by efficient use of energy. These steps would not only reduce load-shedding but also curtail electricity bills.

To minimise the hardships of the businesses, trade and commoners due to the energy crisis, the government has decided to continue the tax relaxations and exemptions given during the last two years.

Similarly, the facility package of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for availability of flour at lower prices would also continue.

Overall volume of Punjab’s budget for the next financial year would also be increased. The development budget would be increased with special focus on social sectors including health and education.

A large part of the budget would be spent on achieving development goals. The first priority of the government in the budget for the next financial year would be development of the social sector and revival of the economy.

Several important initiatives would be introduced. In order to achieve the sustainable development goals, the solution to public problems at the district level would be ensured.

Following increase in the salaries of federal government employees suggested in the national budget, the Punjab government, too, is considering proposing 15 percent raise in the salaries of its employees in the budget for the next financial year (2022-23).

Sources informed that the proposal of five percent raise in retired employees’ pensions had also been inserted in the budget document. They disclosed that the finance department had completed its working in this connection.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor while exercising his powers under Article 9 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has already summoned session of the provincial assembly today at 3:00 PM in the Provincial Assembly building, Khyber Road, Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification

regarding the provincial budget, which says that the KP Government will present its annual budget for financial year 2022-23.