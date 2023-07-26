LAHORE – Punjab has issued more than 638,000 domiciles through the Domicile Management System App, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Punjab government has started using this App in January 2022.

Domicile Management System App has freed the citizens from the hassle of long queues and extra rounds of the respective Tehsil/District offices. It has enabled people to apply from their smart phones while sitting at home.

For the convenience of the citizens, the payment of domicile fee has also been integrated with e-Pay Punjab, for which the government has received more than Rs48.2 million in revenue so far.