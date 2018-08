Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Thursday ordered a province-wide ban on “vulgar” and “indecent” film posters displayed inside and outside cinema houses.

According to an official notification shared on his Twitter account, Chohan has ordered that “necessary action be taken for the removal of vulgar/indecent film sign boards under Indecent Advertisement Probation Act 1993 and Punjab Motion Picture Ordinance 1979”.

