Punjab improves performance on implementation of NAP

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab has apparently improved performance in the implementation of National Action Plan during first quarter of 2017 compared to performance in previous two years (2015-2016). This was shared by PILDAT in its second Monitor on Implementation of National Action Plan to Counter Terrorism in Punjab.

These findings were released by PILDAT at a Public Forum that was addressed by Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Moinuddin Haider, Former Federal Minister for Interior and Former Governor Sindh, being member of the PILDAT Steering Committee on Implementation of National Action Plan, Senator Mohsin Leghari (Independent, Punjab), alongside Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT. Participants at the Forum included Punjab MPs, MPAs, Civil-Society Organisations, Academics and Media.

Gauged in the backdrop of major terrorist incidents in Punjab, terrorism incidents during this quarter have recorded a 33% decrease depicting improvement. Punjab had witnessed 12 major terrorist attacks during 2015-2016, bringing the average to 1.5 during each quartercompared to one terrorist incidence during the first quarter of 2017.