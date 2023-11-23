LAHORE – Punjab government has unveiled short and long-term plans to combat smog in the province.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting on Thursday, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted causes of smog and government plans to safeguard public health.

He said that uncontrolled stubble burning in India has aggravated the situation.

“Stubble burning in India is five to six times more than in Pakistan. Lahore division and nearby districts will get higher AQI levels due to wind directions in the coming week”, the CM said, adding that short and long-term strategies have been devised for overcoming the menace.

He also shared the detailed plans in a post on microblogging site X.

Short term plan:

Restrictions in 6 divisions for immediate impact. (Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan) Sunday market closures. Saturday openings post 3pm for markets, restaurants and offices. School closures Fri-Sun for safety. Doubling water sprinkling in smog-affected areas. Sunday on Mall Road Lahore reserved for cyclists.

Long term plan: