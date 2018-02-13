Punjab Human Development Forum 2018

“Inclusive & Sustainable Human Development in the ambit of Health, Education, Skills, WASH, Population Planning and Nutrition”

Our Correspondent

Lahore

People and their capabilities are the ultimate criteria for assessing the development and not economic growth alone. A long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and having decent living standards is right of every man, woman and child. The achievement on the lines of these key dimensions determines a country’s ability to be up on the economic ladder.

In past decades, many countries have significantly gained in human development but many countries, including Pakistan, have persistently lagged. There is a need to understand the factors, analyze modern tools and determine policy directions that can translate this growth period as success for people of Pakistan.

Punjab, being home to nearly 110 million population, needs to rise up to the challenge and adopt forward looking policy interventions that impact local development landscape, so that no one is left behind in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Punjab’s vision for every citizen is to lead a fulfilling, secure and vibrant life. True to this vision, the Punjab has proved itself as an engine of growth for Pakistan but social sector investments are needed to trickle down economic growth to the people in more accessible and complete manner.

As part of Punjab Growth Strategy, Punjab has internalized the SDG agenda, and has established a dedicated Punjab SDGs Support Unit to ensure investment in the agenda of human development, in the province. This agenda has a number of key components including, but not limited to, the sectors of Nutrition, Health, Education, Water, Sanitation, Hygiene, Population Planning and Nutrition.