Punjab housing minister calls on PM

Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed called on Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Islamabad and briefed him about the preparations for the upcoming local bodies elections in Punjab province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking to Mehmoodur Rasheed said that local bodies institutions are being empowered and an opportunity will be provided to ideological workers of PTI to participate in local bodies elections.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed apprised the Prime Minister about the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Project and said that housing related policies have been compiled with the consultation of entire stakeholders.

All out measures are being taken to provide relief to the developers and builders and Naya Pakistan Housing Project is being taken ahead according to the vision of Prime Minister.

He said that Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency is actively working to launch projects in different cities of the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to remove all kind of hurdles with regard to Naya Pakistan Housing Project.