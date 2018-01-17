Punjab Highway Patrol performance reviewed

Staff Reporter

For assessment of comparative working output of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) between years of 2016 and 2017 a high level session was held under the leadership of Addl IG PHP Amjad Javed Saleemi at CPO office.

In this session SP Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta and SP Sargodha Hassan Jamil Haider were censured for rising incidents of dacoity and unsatisfactory recovery of weapons. Addl IG Amjad Javed Saleemi has directed both SPs to improve their progress within given deadline of one month. Moreover SSP Lahore Babar Bakht qureshi and SP Multan Muhammad Sajjad Hussain were praised for showing progress in controlling crimes in beat areas, minimizing accidents, obstructing unauthorized motorcycles, decline of encroachments, recovery of weapons and other facilities provided to travelers during journey. DIG Patrolling Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, SSP Babar Bakht Qureshi, SP Gujranwala Shujat Ali Rana, SP Rawalpindi Malik Yousaf, SP Bahawlpur region Huma Naseeb and SP Fasilabad region Umm e Salma with all regional SPs and district DSPs attended the session. Addl IG PHP Amjad Javed Saleemi has told all SPs and DSPs that for good ACRs they should improve their performance level as well. He directed DIG Ghulam Mehmud Dogar to arrange meeting with concerned officers to execute the newly formed Sahiwal region and also supervise its completion and also furnish a comprehensive report of progress of PHP of 2017 in which recovery of drugs and weapons, detainment of motorcycles, end of encroachment with details of all other good performances of different regions should be given. He directed for quick relieving of officers and officials who have been posted in other departments.