Punjab Healthcare Minister directs elimination of spurious and substandard medicines

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Kh. Imran Nazir has directed all District Quality Control Boards (DQCBs) to play an effective role for the elimination of spurious and substandard medicines from the province. He said that it is the prime responsibility of the government to provide quality medicines to the citizens and strict action will be taken against those who are playing with the lives of people.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of DQCBs of all the districts, here on Sunday. Additional Secretary Drug Wing Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drug Controller, secretaries DQCBs of all the districts besides Azhar Saleemi and other officers attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the performance of District Quality Control Boards.

Kh. Imran Nazir directed to the Secretaries District Quality Control Boards to dispose of pending cases of medicines on priority basis. He said that no delay in the cases without any genuine reason would be acceptable. They should send cases to Provincial Quality Control Board without any delay so that decisions could be made by fulfilling the demand of justice.

Kh. Imran Nazir said that drug inspectors, officers of drug wing and all District Quality Control Boards should discharge their duty with the spirit of serving the nation for elimination of spurious drugs from the province.

Orignally published by INP