Punjab Health Foundation inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated new building of Punjab Health Foundation. Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Mian Shakeel and Managing Director Punjab Health Foundation Ajmal Bhatti with other officers were also there on this occasion.

At least 20 rooms of old building of Punjab Health Foundation have been renovated. Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said on this occasion that last governments did ignore this institution and used for their political and personal interests intentionally.

We have made it functional on this direction and according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She further said that bright chances for jobs and business in health sector have been created.

Past governments of 24 years have only issued loans to 1100 doctors to run business and we have issued 350 loans during just last nine months.

Four persons can get loans of hundred ten million for submitting collateral. Recovery rate of Punjab Health Foundation is 97 percent. Efforts of Special Secretary Mian Shakeel and Managing Director Ajmal Bhatti are appreciated.