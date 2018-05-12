Punjab has introduced successful model of dengue control globally

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Kh. Salman Rafique has said that Punjab has introduced as successful model of dengue control globally and even the Sri Lankan experts were astonished to see our success.

While addressing a meeting, Salman said that vigorous anti-dengue activities required during the interim government to continue the present control on the dengue. He said that minor overlook on the surveillance and monitoring dengue activities can change the situation. Besides, Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, Senior officers of all the concerned departments attended the meeting while the Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of Health of other districts participated through video link in the meeting.

The Chairman of Dengue Experts Advisory Group, Prof. Faisal Maqsood said that due to the rains the chances of dengue breeding, has been increased therefore, the present activities should be continued in the coming days. He disclosed that a large number of new children in every dengue affected city are not immune against dengue and there are chances of more dengue patients in the season in different cities especially in Lahore.

On this occasion, Secretary Health, Najam Ahmed Shah urged that the necessary instructions from the Services & General Administration Department should also be passed on to the District Administrations during interim period to continue the present anti-dengue activities in their jurisdiction so that sustainability of dengue control should be ensured in the coming months.