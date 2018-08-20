Punjab Group of Colleges facilitate children of NH&MP employees

Staff Reporter

The performance of any department is directly related to the welfare of its employees and it is our top priority to facilitate them to the maximum. Inspector General National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said on the occasion of signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the NH&MP and Punjab Group of Colleges for provision of special educational package for the children of NH&MP employees.

The MoU signed by DIG Headquarters Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Executive Director Suhail Afzal Punjab Group of Colleges. As per details, the children of Shaheed employees would get hundred per cent concession on all types of educational dues while the children of officers injured in the line of duty and serving officers will be given 25 per cent discount on tuition fee in all institutes nationwide working under the Punjab Group of Colleges.

IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that provision of higher education to children in leading educational institutions is a big challenge and as the commander, he wanted his employees to ensure quality education to their children. He said that similar type of MoUs with other leading educational and medical institutions in all provinces were on the cards.

Executive Director Punjab Group of Colleges Suhail Afzal said that his group recognizes the professionalism of Motorway Police, which is known for its honesty and courteous dealing all over the world. The MoU is the acknowledgment of the services, rendered by the Motorway Police. At the end, souvenirs exchanged between Executive Director Sohail Afzal and IG NH&MP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

