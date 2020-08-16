Punjab govt’s timely measures have stabilised prices of wheat, flour

Observer Report

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar claimed on Sunday that timely and effective measures taken by the provincial government have stabilised prices of wheat and flour in the province.

In his statement, the chief minister said that every administrative step taken in the future will be to ensure stability in wheat and flour prices.

“It is my responsibility to protect the rights of the people,” he said.

On August 12, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said the government will reduce the prices of essential goods at any cost.

Addressing a press conference after a review meeting on inflation and prices of daily use items, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said the premier was regularly getting briefings over inflation and prices, and he had been issuing directives to the provincial governments for taking steps for their effective control.

On August 5, Senior Punjab Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan had taunted the Sindh government to set aside its difference and show mercy to people of Sindh. He advised the Sindh government to follow footsteps of the Punjab and K-P governments and provide wheat to flour mills at subsidised rates to bring down wheat flour price.

He highlighted that wheat flour was available across Punjab for Rs860 per 20-kilogramme per sack while the same is sold for Rs1,200 in Sindh. However, owing to the inefficiency of the price control mechanism and bad governance, several areas of South Punjab were selling wheat flour for Rs1,000.