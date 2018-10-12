Punjab govt’s policy to provide more opportunities for welfare of artists: Chohan

RAWALPINDI : Punjab Minister for Information & Culture, Fayyaz-ul -Hassan Chohan has said that artists are asset of the country and the ambassador of peace, and the Provincial Government of Punjab is drafting a comprehensive policy for the welfare, prosperity and development of artists and to provide them more opportunities to utilize their talent.

He expressed these views while talking to artists at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). Chohan said the artists of Rawalpindi have given excellent performance despite lack of facilities and unfavorable situation, and have provided entertainment to the people by vigorously taking part in cultural activities.

He said the budget of 80 million rupees earmarked for the artists will be distributed in a justify manner and through the Artists Support Fund standardized cultural activities will be promoted. He urged the artists to provide quality entertainment to the citizens by making dramas, telefilms and other programs on the current themes and utilizing their positive thinking and best quality, direction and production.

Chohan said the database of artists is being made at the Provincial level and this database will help the government to provide facilities to the artists keeping in view their experience, eligibility and performance. He said recommendations are also being sought from the artists to provide modern facilities to the cultural sector of the province and he was personally having meetings with them for this purpose. Artists gave their proposals to the Minister.

