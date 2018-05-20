Punjab govt’s Human Right Policy appreciated

Salim Ahmed

Speakers at a seminar organised by the human rights and minorities affairs department have praised the Punjab government’s Human Right Policy and resonated his commitment for an expeditious follow up on its implementation.

The Secretary HR&MA Asim Iqbal and other participants highlighted the paid a rich tribute to the Department for approval of the Punjab government’s Human Right Policy and resonated his commitment for an expeditious follow up on its implementation.

He shared his reflections on a special multi-stakeholders consultation on specific priorities for the implementation of the Human Rights Policy.

Punjab is the first province to have its Human Rights Policy approved that provides strategic direction for promotion, protection and implementation of human rights in the province and links its Human Rights commitments to the Constitutional provisions, National Action Plan on Human Rights, 2016 and provincial/national human rights machineries, including the Federal Ministry of Human Rights.

The two-day multi-stakeholder consultation included federal and provincial government representatives, civil society organisations, lawyers, academia and media. Asim Iqbal stated that protection of human rights is not only a constitutional right but also an obligation as per international human rights laws. He referred to the historic ‘farewell pilgrimage’ of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Islamic teachings of ‘haqooq-ul-abaad’ in elaborating the importance of human rights. Asim Iqbal further augured that the speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah talked about equality of citizens and rights of religious minorities therefore it is pertinent for the Government to ensure the realisation of these rights. While summing up, the Secretary Mr. Asim Iqbal also appreciated the efforts of United Nations Development Program for their facilitation and support for the consultative workshops.

The two-day multi-stakeholder consultation included brainstorming sessions to record feedback, suggestions and recommendations for the implementation framework of the Punjab Human Rights Policy 2018. The perspectives of the participants were duly noted to be provided to the Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department for way forward. Mr. Muhammad Yousaf, Deputy Director, Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department, Government of Punjab stated that the consultative workshop is not an ending but a beginning.