Punjab govts ensure stringent security for Muharram

LAHORE : Foolproof security measures have been made for the maintenance of law and order during 9th Muharram processions across the country today (Thursday).

Provincial governments are determined to provide complete security for holding of peaceful majalis and zuljinah processions.

Walk through gates, snipers and thousands of police officers have been deployed on the routes of processions.

Controls rooms have been set up while CCTV cameras have also been placed to avoid any untoward incident. Army would be kept on the standby for enhanced security.

Meanwhile, mobile phone services and pillion riding have also been suspended in major cities including Karachi and Lahore.

