Punjab Govt’s efforts to arrest killer of Zainab commended

Peshawar

Politicians, lawyers and civil society members here Wednesday lauded the efforts of Punjab Government, police investigators and agencies for arresting the alleged killer of innocent Zainab after hectic efforts. PMLN Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota told APP that innocent Zainab who was brutally raped and killed was the daughter of Pakistan and apprehended her killer was a big breakthrough.

He appreciated CM Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, who personally supervised and monitored whole process of investigation that helped early arrest of alleged killer Imran. Nalota said investigation was conducted on scientific lines for which investigators’ role was highly commendable.

ANP leader and former Provincial Minister Wajid Ali Khan also praised Punjab Police and agencies for apprehending the killer. “The pain of innocent Zainab was felt in the entire country that had saddened all. We demand quick justice to the victims’ family.” The ANP leader said time has come to bring reforms in the Police and Prosecution Departments to avoid Kasur like ugly acts in the future.

Special benches of the court should be formed for quick disposal of sexual harassment cases so that nobody could dare to resort to such acts in future, he remarked. Senior lawyer, Alamzaib advocate praised Punjab Government, police investigators and agencies for successful trace of the accused in this high trumpeted case and demanded exemplary punishment to the killer.

He said laws of child abuse and pornography cases existed in the country and only its implementation on ground was needed. “Certainly, we have the relevant laws to deal with such cases but its need of the time to bring amendment in such clauses of the laws to make it result-oriented.” The prosecution often comes up in the court with a very weak case and as such the criminals were scot free due to lack of evidence, he observed.

Alamzaib called for enactment of special laws from the Parliament, speedy trial and proper counseling of the children to avoid such sexual harassment cases in future. Special focus on children’s personality should be made by including such subjects in curriculum at school level. Great responsibilities rest on shoulders of parents, civil society, religious scholars, media and government to protect children from victimization and ensure safe environment to them.—APP