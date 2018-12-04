Punjab govt working to empower farmers

Islamabad

Punjab government is taking concrete steps for apprising farmers economically, offering them better incentives to increase crops production. The spokesman of agriculture department Najam Abbas on Tuesday said prosperity of small farmers was top priority of the Punjab government and country will prosper only when farmers living standard improved.

“The Punjab government will be spending hundreds of billions of rupees on promotion of agriculture, he said while talking to private news channel , adding, this will definitely raise living standards of farmers”.

“Appropriate attention has not been paid to agriculture research in academic institutions and agriculture organizations”, he mentioned.

He further added that Punjab government will expand scope of agri loan scheme to facilitate maximum number of farmers.

The government also launched E-credit scheme to provide interest free loans and during the first phase, more than 300,000 small farmers were facilitated.

Najam Abbas said, farmers can also get any guidance and help for registration from agri helpline 0800-29000 and 0800-15000 whereas the growers are also being facilitated with information about agri loans through smart phones provided by the government.—APP

